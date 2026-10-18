India Strengthens Global Military Ties with Joint Exercises and Strategic Diplomacy

NEW DELHI: The just-concluded Exercise Tarang Shakti and Exercise Yudh Abhyas reflect Indian military's deepening interoperability with key partner nations and the country's multi-vector foreign policy, a report has highlighted. Emphasising that an American fifth-generation fighter flying alongside a Russian-origin jet bears testimony to India's multi-pronged foreign policy and military engagements, 'The Diplomat' report mentioned that the host nation also utilised the opportunity to brief visitors on the outcomes of Operation Sindoor of May 2025, which has generated significant operational lessons for military planners. (IANS)

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