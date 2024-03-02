Over 100 killed in Gaza as chaos erupts: Palestinian officials

Gaza City: A devastating incident unfolded in northern Gaza, resulting in the loss of at least 104 lives and leaving hundreds injured, according to Palestinian officials, CNN reported.

The tragedy occurred as Israeli troops reportedly opened fire, causing panic among hungry Palestinian civilians who had gathered around food aid trucks.

Witnesses described the harrowing scene where people, desperate for food, swarmed newly arrived aid trucks in western Gaza City. As the Israeli forces began shooting, chaos ensued, with many victims tragically losing their lives by being run over by trucks, CNN reported, citing eyewitnesses’ accounts.

The Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported the grim toll, stating that 104 individuals had lost their lives and more than 700 sustained injuries during the incident. CNN was unable to independently verify the figures provided. The Israeli military has presented a different version of events.

During a briefing on Thursday, an Israeli military spokesperson expressed uncertainty about the reported death toll and gave an alternative account of the circumstances. The spokesperson stated that they could not confirm the death toll and highlighted two separate incidents involving aid trucks.

In the first incident, according to the spokesperson, trucks went to the north and were swarmed by crowds, resulting in people being run over. Subsequently, the spokesperson claimed that a group of Palestinians approached Israeli forces, who then allegedly opened fire on them.

Contrary to the Palestinian narrative, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, Daniel Hargari, asserted in a press conference on Thursday that there was no strike on the aid convoy. Hargari emphasised, “I want to repeat that. No IDF strike was conducted towards the aid convoy. On the contrary, the IDF was there conducting a humanitarian operation,” as reported by CNN.

The tragic events transpired when a group of aid trucks arrived at Haroun Al Rasheed Street in western Gaza City, Sheikh Ajleen neighborhood, early Friday.

Local journalist Khadeer Al Za’anoun, an eyewitness on the scene, conveyed that large crowds had gathered in anticipation of receiving food. He asserted that the chaos and confusion leading to people being struck by trucks only erupted when Israeli forces opened fire. This heartbreaking incident adds to the toll of one of the deadliest periods since the onset of the war in Gaza, CNN reported. (ANI)

Also Read: Israel and Hamas indicate no deal is imminent after US President Joe Biden signals Gaza cease-fire could be close

Also Watch: