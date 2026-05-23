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President Donald Trump announces deployment of 5,000 additional US troops to Poland

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 troops to Poland.
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WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 troops to Poland. Trump expressed his satisfaction at the election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki. “Based on the successful election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he said in a post on Truth Social. A Polish official and a NATO representative told Politico that they were flabbergasted by the decision, as the US did not discuss the move before making the announcement. Just days before, Poland’s military was alerted that the Pentagon had decided to cancel a 4,000-troop deployment to the country last week—blinding the country and stunning US defence officials. (ANI)

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