Over 40 lakh  from 100 nations visited BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi in past two years

ABU DHABI: The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi celebrated its second anniversary recently, marking two years of spiritual service and cultural harmony in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Since its inauguration by Mahant Swami Maharaj on February 14, 2024, the Mandir has welcomed over four million visitors from more than 100 countries, emerging as a global symbol of peaceful coexistence and shared human values.

More than 8,000 devotees, dignitaries, diplomats, and families gathered for the special anniversary assembly themed "Mandir: Our Family, Our Future".

The event reflected the BAPS temple's growing role, not only as a place of worship but as a living institution that strengthens families, connects communities, and promotes harmony across cultures.

Swami Brahmviharidas delivered the keynote address on behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj, who inspired and inaugurated the Mandir two years ago to the day.

Drawing a meaningful analogy, he shared, "A child begins to walk at one, but speaks at two. In the same way, the Mandir has now begun to speak to the world -- and its message is harmony." He noted that the Mandir's message has resonated consistently with millions of visitors, including ambassadors, faith leaders, tourists, and community representatives from across the globe.

The evening honoured H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his longstanding commitment to cultural coexistence and unity in the UAE.

In his address, he described the Mandir as "a powerful symbol of shared human values" and a reflection of the deep and enduring friendship between India and the United Arab Emirates. He emphasized the UAE leadership's vision of fostering mutual respect across faiths and cultures, expressing hope that the Mandir will continue to provide spiritual strength, moral guidance, and community upliftment for generations to come.

Blending traditional craftsmanship with modern sustainability, the BAPS Hindu Mandir stands as a landmark of civilizational collaboration. Yet, its true strength lies in its impact: inspiring faith, strengthening families, serving society, and advancing harmony. (IANS)

