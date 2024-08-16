Paetongtarn Sworn in as Thailand's 31st Prime Minister

BANGKOK: The Thai House of Representatives elected Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai party, as the 31st Prime Minister. She received 319 votes in favor, 145 votes against, and 27 abstentions.

At 37 years old, Paetongtarn, the daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, is the youngest person ever to become Prime Minister in Thailand.

She succeeds Srettha Thavisin, who was ousted by the Constitutional Court on August 14. Paetongtarn becomes the third member of the Shinawatra family to assume the premiership after her father Thaksin Shinawatra and aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.