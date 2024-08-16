Former Meghalaya CM Salseng C Marak Dies at 82

SHILLONG: Salseng C Marak, a former Chief Minister of Meghalaya and a key Congress party leader, died on Friday at 82.

He passed away while being treated at Tura Civil Hospital, where he was admitted on August 12 after starting his treatment at Holy Cross Hospital on August 8.

Marak, who led Meghalaya from 1993 to 1998, was the 6th person to be Chief Minister. He was a seasoned politician representing the Resubelpara constituency in North Garo Hills in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Known as the ‘Mr. Clean’ of Meghalaya politics, Marak was widely respected for his integrity and leadership.