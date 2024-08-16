Former Meghalaya CM Salseng C Marak Dies at 82

SHILLONG: Salseng C Marak, a former Chief Minister of Meghalaya and a key Congress party leader, died on Friday at 82.
He passed away while being treated at Tura Civil Hospital, where he was admitted on August 12 after starting his treatment at Holy Cross Hospital on August 8.
Marak, who led Meghalaya from 1993 to 1998, was the 6th person to be Chief Minister. He was a seasoned politician representing the Resubelpara constituency in North Garo Hills in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
Known as the ‘Mr. Clean’ of Meghalaya politics, Marak was widely respected for his integrity and leadership.
He was especially recognized for his firm stance against the connections between militants and politicians, cautioning that such ties could compromise Congress policies and principles.
In 2003, Marak also served as president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
He briefly took office as Chief Minister on March 10, 1998, but his term lasted only 12 days. His Congress-led coalition resigned, leading to BB Lyngdoh of the United Parliamentary Forum becoming the next Chief Minister.
Born in 1941, Marak graduated from Scottish Church College in Kolkata. His passing marks the end of an era in Meghalaya's political scene.
Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, took to X (formerly Twitter) to condole the demise of Marak. He said, “Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of former CM Salseng C Marak. His contributions to Meghalaya’s development will always be remembered. My condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”
ALSO WATCH: