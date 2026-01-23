Pakistan accused of suppressing rights and deepening divisions in PoJK at UK conference

BRADFORD: An international conference organized by the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) in Bradford has sharply criticized Pakistan's policies in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), warning that continued political control, economic neglect and administrative fragmentation are fuelling unrest and undermining democratic rights in the region.

The conference, attended by a wide cross-section of Kashmiri diaspora members and international participants, strongly opposed any fresh attempts to divide the historical State of Jammu and Kashmir. Speakers emphasized that repeated administrative changes and policy decisions taken without the consent of the people have deepened grievances in PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), rather than resolving long-standing issues.

The event provided a platform to review the progress and limitations of recent people-led movements. Particular focus was placed on the Joint Awami Action Committee, with participants acknowledging its role in mobilizing public opinion while also highlighting the structural barriers imposed by Pakistan that restrict genuine political empowerment in PoJK.

UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, who attended the conference as the chief guest, delivered a strongly worded address accusing Pakistan of maintaining tight control over PoJK's political and economic life while denying its people meaningful self-governance. He argued that the suppression of peaceful movements, the lack of fiscal autonomy, and arbitrary decision-making have intensified frustration among ordinary citizens.

The session was presided over by Sardar Tariq Khan, President of UKPNP UK, and moderated by Sohail Talat, President of the party's Bradford unit. Participants included elected councillors, lord mayors, leaders of allied organizations, international human rights activists, lawyers, academics, policy experts, community representatives and members of the media. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan’s Lahore ranked world’s most polluted city with AQI above 450