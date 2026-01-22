Pakistan’s Lahore ranked world’s most polluted city with AQI above 450

Islamabad: Lahore has been ranked at the top of global pollution charts with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of more than 450, according to the Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, local media reported on Wednesday.

Lahore, with an AQI of 452, was ranked in the first spot among the most polluted cities of the world on Wednesday, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported. Karachi, with an AQI of 179, was ranked at the ninth spot among the most polluted cities of the world.

Air pollution in Pakistan has become one of the most pressing environmental crises faced by the country in the past few years. Various cities of Pakistan, especially Lahore, deal with smog, particularly in the winter months, and this is caused by industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, stubble burning and air movement. (IANS)

