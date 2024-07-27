Pakistan: Activist Jibran Nasir slams political parties over ‘unrest’ in country

Karachi: Prominent activist Jibran Nasir has criticised the Pakistani government over the state of unrest in the country, alleging that its policies and actions continue to sow seeds of "anarchy, unrest and insecurity" in the country.

He further accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of lacking accountability to the public and sitting in the "lap of the establishment."

In a post on X, Jibran stated, "The State repeatedly expresses its desire to establish order and at the same time its policies and actions continue to sow seeds of anarchy, unrest and insecurity. PMLN and PPP while sitting in the lap of the establishment do not consider themselves accountable to the people. PPP specially believes that it will always have its feudal fiefdoms to maintain control of Sindh with PPP in particular relying on its feudal control over Sindh."

Jibran Nasir condemned the arrest of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairman, Asad Iqbal Butt, who who was detained at Gulberg Police Station due to his plans to attend a Baloch Yakjehti Committee event in Gwadar.

He also noted that four BYC activists--three from Lyari and one from Old --were arrested for distributing flyers about the gathering. Taking a jibe, Nasir said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will likely address the issue with a "well-prepared speech on human rights" in Parliament.

A lawyer by profession, Jibran is known for his advocacy on human rights, social justice, and political accountability. He gained recognition for his work in challenging corruption and promoting civil liberties. Nasir has been involved in various social and political movements, including efforts to address issues such as police brutality, religious intolerance, and the protection of minority rights.

He is also known for his outspoken criticism of government policies and political parties, often using social media and public forums to raise awareness and mobilise support for his causes. (ANI)

