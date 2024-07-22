Pakistan lodges protest with Germany over attack on its consulate in Frankfurt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday registered its strong protest with Germany, condemning the “failure” of the German authorities to protect the “sanctity and security” of the premises of its consulate in Frankfurt, after it was targeted by protesting Afghan nationals.

On Saturday, the Afghan nationals, who took out a protest rally in Frankfurt, attacked the Pakistani consulate, pelted stones and desecrated the Pakistani flag. The video being shared on social media depicts the protesters forcefully entering the Consulate, throwing stones, and removing the Pakistani flag.

Reports also suggested that Afghan protesters also attempted to burn the Pakistani flag. As per reports, at least 8 to 10 Afghan nationals were involved in the attack on the Pakistani consulate, who fled after removing the Pakistani flag.

According to the latest reports, German authorities have already made some arrests, while the German Foreign Office has assured of providing complete security, investigation, and cooperation to the Pakistani diplomats.

On the other hand, the German Consulate in Pakistan’s Karachi city has been temporarily closed amid security threats and suspected counterattacks by protesters in Pakistan.

Pakistan has stated that ensuring the security of foreign diplomatic missions is the responsibility of the German government, calling on the international community to take note of the issue. (IANS)

