Pakistan Air Strikes Kill 36 Civilians, Injure 163 in Afghanistan, Taliban Claims

KABUL: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of carrying out cross-border military strikes in the eastern provinces of Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar, resulting in heavy civilian casualties and widespread destruction.

Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat said the strikes killed 36 civilians, including women and children, and injured 163 others. He added that three residential houses were completely destroyed.

According to Fitrat, a strike in Mandokhail village in Paktia's Chamkani district hit a civilian home, killing an elderly man and a child. He further alleged that a second strike targeted local residents who had gathered to carry out rescue operations, killing 28 people and injuring 158.

In Walust village in Paktika's Giyan district, another strike reportedly hit a civilian residence, killing six people, most of them women and children. A third strike in Barolo village in Kunar's Manogai district destroyed a civilian house but caused no reported casualties.

Pakistan confirmed carrying out cross-border operations, describing them as intelligence-based ground and aerial strikes launched in retaliation for recent militant attacks inside the country. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the operation followed attacks on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Karachi. (ANI)

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