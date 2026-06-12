UN mission calls for de-escalation after Pak airstrikes kill 13 civilians in Afghanistan

Kabul: United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday renewed its call for de-escalation and a durable ceasefire in the aftermath of Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan that killed 13 civilians, including women and children.

In a statement shared on X, the UN mission posted: “UNAMA documented 13 civilian deaths and 10 injuries, mainly children and women, from airstrikes carried out in Khost, Kunar, and Paktika provinces in eastern Afghanistan on the night of 9-10 June. UNAMA reiterates its call for de-escalation, a durable ceasefire, protection of civilians, reopening of border crossings, particularly for humanitarian assistance, and dialogue to resolve differences,” it added.

Former US Ambassador to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad strongly condemned the Pakistani airstrikes, stating that such violence would not resolve the tensions between the two nations. He also described Islamabad’s current approach as a failure, while calling for serious diplomatic engagement.

“Pakistan has attacked Afghanistan again. According to media reports, many civilians, including children, were killed. I condemn this attack, as I have condemned previous attacks killing civilians. This kind of violence will not resolve the problem between the two countries: the allegations by Pakistan that Afghanistan provides sanctuary and support for TTP and the allegations by Afghanistan that Islamabad provides sanctuary and support for ISIS-K,” Khalizad posted on X.

“What is needed is a negotiated agreement in which the two sides commit to not allow their territory to be used by groups or individuals to threaten the security of the other, with monitoring by a trusted third party. Pakistan’s current policy is a failure. It is past time for serious negotiations and diplomacy,” he added. (IANS)

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