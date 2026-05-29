Pakistan faces twin challenge as Lashkar and army rift deepens over US, Israel ties

NEW DELHI: The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), traditionally loyal to the Pakistan establishment, is reportedly experiencing internal rifts as the organization's alignment with Islamabad faces increasing strain. Indian intelligence agencies have noted growing dissatisfaction within LeT, as the Pakistan military has sought to involve the group in activities that contradict its core ideology.

The situation has been further complicated by US President Donald Trump urging Pakistan to participate in the Abraham Accords framework. Pakistan has firmly rejected normalizing relations with Israel, stating it will not recognize the country until an independent Palestinian state is established. However, officials indicate that Islamabad now faces dual challenges: managing domestic opposition to Israel and controlling its terror proxies, particularly as LeT questions the establishment's policies.

LeT has historically never challenged the Pakistan Army or the ISI, unlike groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, which have occasionally opposed the system. Tensions began after Operation Sindoor, when LeT leadership felt the establishment failed to protect its personnel and facilities. Disagreements intensified during the Afghanistan conflict, as LeT opposed Islamabad's offensive against the Afghan Taliban and reluctantly joined forces with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The group's dissatisfaction has been exacerbated by Pakistan's outreach to the US. Hardliners and terror groups are unhappy with this newfound bonhomie, placing additional pressure on Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. Though Pakistan officially rejected the Abraham Accords, US pressure is expected to continue, further complicating the military's position.

Officials suggest that relations between LeT and the Pakistan establishment are likely to deteriorate further. The group's leadership is expected to demand explanations for Pakistan's engagement with the US and insist on a more vocal stance against Israel. This could escalate tensions with Washington, leaving Islamabad caught between managing domestic terror networks and maintaining international diplomatic relations. (IANS)

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