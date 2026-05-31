Pakistan Hires US Lobbyists in Costly Push to Recast Global Image Amid Rights Scrutiny

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has been attempting to project itself as a strong player on the international stage, but officials and observers say the country is increasingly focused on repairing its image amid growing scrutiny over human rights issues and internal security challenges.

According to officials, Islamabad has been engaging lobbyists and pressure groups abroad to cultivate ties with influential policymakers and promote a more positive perception of the country. While Pakistan has highlighted its relationship with the United States under President Donald Trump, concerns about the treatment of its citizens and human rights record continue to attract international attention.

Officials say Pakistan has realized that maintaining ties with top political leaders alone is insufficient and that support from broader decision-making circles is equally important. As a result, the country has invested heavily in lobbying efforts, particularly as allegations of human rights violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have become more visible through social media and public activism.

Earlier this month, Pakistan signed a contract with US-based Ervin Graves Strategy Group LLC, reportedly worth $50,000 per month, to help improve Washington's perception of the country. The firm has been tasked with arranging meetings with influential figures and promoting Pakistan's interests among policymakers.

According to officials, Pakistan has previously relied on lobbying firms to organise meetings, conferences, and policy discussions aimed at improving its international standing. Current efforts are also focused on shaping narratives surrounding Afghanistan. Pakistan has accused Afghanistan of allowing its territory to be used by militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a charge consistently denied by the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan watchers describe the latest outreach campaign as a response to mounting criticism over human rights concerns. A recent United Nations Human Rights Committee report raised concerns about religious intolerance, forced conversions, and attacks against minority communities, including Shias, Christians, Ahmadis, Hindus, and Sikhs.

Observers also point to growing security challenges posed by the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), alongside public dissatisfaction in KP and Balochistan over alleged neglect and rights violations. Critics argue that Pakistan's decision to spend heavily on image-building campaigns despite its ongoing economic difficulties reflects the leadership's concern over its domestic and international reputation. (IANS)

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