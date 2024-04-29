Pakistan judge kidnapped at gunpoint in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The District and Sessions Judge Shakirullah Marwat serving his duties in South Waziristan was kidnapped by armed men near the border area of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported citing police.

DI Khan Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Adnan confirmed the incident, which happened in the Bagwal village located between the border area of Tank and DI Khan when the judge was returning from office to DI Khan.

He said that the abductors left the judge's car and driver on the spot.

Police said that no one has claimed responsibility for the judge's abduction.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi expressed concern and grief over the matter.

He called on KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to explain the reason of his "non-seriousness" in the establishment of peace in the province.

"[The] CM should tell why isn't he serious about the establishment of peace and why terrorists are on the loose," he asked.

Kundi said that the reports of the judge's abduction has given rise to sense of insecurity among the masses. He then prayed for the safe recovery of the judge, Geo News reported.

Taking notice of the matter, KP CM Gandapur issued directives for safe recovery of the abducted judge. He said that emergency measures should be taken for Marwat's recovery and all available resources should be utilised for the task.

Gandapur condemned the incident, saying that elements involved in the kidnapping cannot escape justice. (ANI)

