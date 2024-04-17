Assam: Attempted Kidnapping Thwarted in Guwahati; E-Rickshaw Driver Apprehended

GUWAHATI: In a commendable display of vigilance, law enforcement officers in Guwahati successfully thwarted an attempted kidnapping on Wednesday, leading to the apprehension of an e-rickshaw driver accused of the crime. The detained individual, identified as Dipu Rabha, reportedly deviated from the intended route after picking up a minor girl in the Jyotinagar area of Bamunimaidam locality. The girl, en route to participate in the festive Bihu dance celebrations at Chandmari, found herself in a terrifying situation as the driver began steering towards Geetanagar, contrary to her destination.

Sensing danger, the quick-witted minor took decisive action, bravely leaping from the moving e-rickshaw near the vicinity of the Geetanagar Police Station. Fortunately, law enforcement officials were nearby and swiftly came to her aid, ensuring her safety and apprehending the accused driver without delay.

The incident underscores the importance of alertness and swift response exhibited by law enforcement personnel in safeguarding citizens, particularly minors, from potential harm. Guwahati residents have lauded the prompt action of the police, emphasizing the critical role they play in maintaining public safety.

Upon interrogation, Dipu Rabha, the alleged perpetrator, is expected to face charges related to attempted kidnapping and endangerment of a minor. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain any possible motives or accomplices involved in the attempted abduction.

Meanwhile, the minor girl, although undoubtedly shaken by the harrowing experience, has been reported safe and is receiving necessary support and counseling to overcome the trauma inflicted upon her.

The incident serves as a stark reminder for citizens to remain vigilant and exercise caution, especially when traveling alone, and to promptly report any suspicious activities or deviations from the intended route to law enforcement authorities.

As the investigation progresses, the authorities remain committed to ensuring justice is served and taking necessary measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

In the wake of this alarming event, communities are urged to come together in solidarity, reinforcing the collective responsibility to uphold the safety and well-being of all individuals, particularly the vulnerable segments of society.