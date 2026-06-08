Pakistan Minister carries army, PM message to Iran’s Khamenei

Tehran: Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stated that his visit to the Iranian capital is specifically aimed at conveying an official message from the top civil and military leadership of his country, according to Iran’s semi-official news agency Tasnim. “I am in Iran to deliver a special letter from the Commander of the Army and the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei,” Naqvi said. This high-level mission comes as Naqvi arrived in Tehran to hold discussions aimed at addressing the ongoing confrontation between the United States and Iran, according to media reports. This current push follows an initial attempt to host direct peace negotiations between the US and Iran in April, though those discussions concluded without the two nations reaching a formal agreement.

The visit, which took place on Saturday, marks Naqvi’s third trip to Iran in recent weeks amid persistent regional efforts to facilitate communications between Washington and Tehran.

Upon landing in the Iranian capital to deliver the leadership’s message, the interior minister was received by his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, Iran’s state-run Press TV reported. (ANI)

Also Read: Iran’s FM Abbas Araghchi calls Trump-Khamenei talks unrealistic