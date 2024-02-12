International News

Pakistan minister Jan Achakzai cites logisitcal issues for delay in poll results

Balochistan province caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai has said results of Pakistan general elections have been delayed due to logistical issue.
Islamabad: Balochistan province caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai has said results of Pakistan general elections have been delayed due to logistical issue.

Addressing mediapersons in Quetta, Achakzai said: "When it's freezing cold in some areas, it's natural that results will be delayed because of logistical issues.

"Even the election commission has said this," Dawn reported quoting Achakzai as saying.

Various political parties have decried delay in the outcome of polls. (IANS)

