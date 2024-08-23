Pakistan minister slams PTI founder Imran Khan over his demand for open trial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameed

Islamabad: In response to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s call for an open trial of former ISI chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hameed, Atta Tarar, the Minister of Information, said on Wednesday that he should better make his position clear in the 190 million pounds case, instead of raising this demand, ARY News reported. The information minister said in a statement that the PTI founder had interfered in Pakistan Army matters by calling for an open trial for Faiz Hameed. According to Atta Tarar, the PTI founder has tried more than once to incite controversy surrounding the ex-spy chief trial.

“Instead of giving statements in defence of Faiz Hameed, the PTI founder should better make his position clear in the 190 million pounds case,” Atta Tarar said. He added that Imran Khan’s ‘controversial’ statements showed that he is suffering from “serious anxiety and uncertainty,” reported ARY News. The information minister said the PTI founder is hesitant to acknowledge that the Faiz Hameed problem is an internal affair involving the Pakistan Army. He claimed that the PTI chief’s inconsistent statements about calling Faiz Hameed an “asset or a hero” and his occasionally contradictory statements suggested that he was mentally unstable. “The PTI founder is an expert in ditching his well-wishers,” the information minister went on to say.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Wednesday, called for an open court trial of ex-ISI chief Faiz Hameed, saying that the “matter should not be treated as an internal military issue.” During an informal conversation with the reporters, Imran Khan made it clear that his relationship with Faiz Hameed terminated upon the latter’s retirement, refuting rumours that he stays in touch with the former director general of the ISI, reported ARY News.

“General Faiz became insignificant after retirement. How could he benefit me in any way?” he questioned, the ARY News report added. (ANI)

