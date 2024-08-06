PTI founder Imran Khan’s party forms 3-member committee to monitor corruption

Islamabad: A committee consisting of three members was established by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday to oversee corruption and governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province in which the party formed the government following the general elections in February 2024, according to Geo News.

PTI legislator and KP Information Advisor Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif stated to Geo News that PTI founder Imran Khan has given the committee instructions.

In addition to stating that action would be taken against an official if allegations were proven against him, Saif stated the committee would look into the claims made against ministers and administrative secretaries, recalling that provincial minister Shakeel Khan had protested to former prime minister Khan in jail a few days prior regarding theft in several KP departments, prompting Khan to decide to form the committee. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif further stated that the PTI founder had nominated former KP governor Shah Farman, former prime ministerial advisor on accountability Musaddiq Abbasi, and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Qazi Anwar as members of the body, Saif said, adding that they would monitor the performance of the provincial government. (ANI)

