‘Pakistan must receive response for shameful act’, warns Taliban

KABUL: The Taliban has slammed Pakistan for its airstrikes on Afghanistan, terming it a "shameful act" and warned of a military response to it, adding that Islamabad targeted civilians instead of militants.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said, "Naturally, it would be a military response, but its details are confidential, and I cannot explain further. Pakistan must receive a response for its shameful act."

On February 22, Afghanistan's Ministry of National Defence accused the Pakistani military regime of carrying out deadly airstrikes in various residential areas of the Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, resulting in the death of several civilians. Islamabad has claimed that it was targeting militant groups that were carrying out attacks in Pakistan. Mujahid said a family of 22 people was hit in Nangarhar, with 17 killed and five injured. He said one child was injured after a school was hit and several buildings were damaged.

He said, "There were no armed individuals there. Only civilians were injured and killed, and civilian areas were targeted."

Mujahid rejected Pakistan's accusations that Afghan territory is used against neighbouring nations. "Unfortunately, whenever attacks occur inside Pakistan, they immediately attribute them to Afghanistan without evidence and accuse us. We reject this. Afghan soil is not allowed to be used against anyone," Al Arabiya English quoted him as saying.

He said Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) had no presence in Afghanistan and the group largely controls areas in Pakistan. He said, "These are Pakistan's internal problems. TTP controls large areas inside Pakistan itself. They can live there; they do not need Afghan soil. And we would not allow them to use Afghan soil in the first place."

He stated that Pakistan has not provided proof to back its claims. Mujahid accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to ISIS instead of combating them, Al Arabiya English reported. (IANS)

