CDA Guwahati to Host SPARSH Outreach Programme in Bongaigaon on August 30 for Defence Pensioners

Tezpur: The Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Guwahati, has announced the organization of a SPARSH Outreach Programme on August 30, at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Bongaigaon. The programme will run from 9:30am to 4:00pm.

The primary objective of this event is to address and resolve the grievances and queries of Defence Services Pensioners and Family Pensioners related to the SPARSH (System for Pension Administration (Raksha)) Pension Portal. Pensioners residing in the districts of Bongaigaon, Baksa, Chirang, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar are encouraged to take advantage of this outreach initiative.

This programme aims to provide crucial support to pensioners, assisting them with the hassle-free submission of their online Life Certificates, and the linking of their Aadhaar numbers and phone numbers with the SPARSH portal. Additionally, the event will offer solutions to other pension-related issues, ensuring that pensioners can smoothly access their entitled benefits.

A dedicated team from CDA Guwahati will be present at the event to clarify any queries and provide hands-on assistance to the pensioners. This outreach programme is an excellent opportunity for Defence Pensioners to resolve their concerns and enhance their experience with the SPARSH portal.

