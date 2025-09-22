Pakistan: Petition filed in Islamabad HC against Imran Khan’s posts on X

ISLAMABAD: A plea has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against the alleged inflammatory posts made on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s X account during his imprisonment, local media reported on Sunday. An individual named Ghulam Murtaza Khan filed the petition in the court through Barrister Zafarullah Khan Advocate. In the petition, Khan mentioned that sharing “provocative and malicious” content from a convicted prisoner’s social media platform is unlawful and contrary to prison rules, Pakistan daily Dawn reported.

The petitioner urged the court to order the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to carry out a thorough investigation to determine who has been sharing posts on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s account while he remains in prison. He further requested court block and remove such content from social media platforms.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the jail superintendent to make sure that the prisoner is not permitted to use or operate social media in violation of jail regulations, calling such activity "unconstitutional and illegal". Furthermore, the petitioner requested the court to ask PTI not to redistribute or promote content originating from Imran Khan's account while he remains in prison.

Imran Khan, 72, who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been kept in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges, including the Toshakhana case. However, posts are regularly shared on his X account.

On September 18, a post was shared on Imran Khan's social media, where he accused Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir of inflicting psychological torture upon him and his wife, Bushra Bibi. He accused Munir of using the army to create an atmosphere of lawlessness and fascism in Pakistan.

In a post on X, he stated, "The psychological torture being inflicted on me and Bushra Begum in prison is being carried out by Asim Munir, and the sole purpose is to make us break down and submit. The army did not choose General Yahya Khan to govern the country; rather, he used the army to establish a dictatorship, and unleashed a reign of oppression and tyranny upon the nation. In his greed to rule for ten years, he split our country apart. Today, Asim Munir is also doing the same: using the army to create an atmosphere of lawlessness and fascism in our country". (IANS)

