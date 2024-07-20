Pakistan promises to ban Israeli products — but how?

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan government announced on Friday that it would impose a complete ban on all companies and products which are directly or indirectly supporting the ongoing “Israeli aggression against Palestine”.

The decision was announced by Rana Sanaullah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on political affairs, after holding successful negotiations that led to an end to the protest sit-in staged by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) at Faizabad interchange between capital Islamabad and twin city Rawalpindi.

Addressing mediapersons along with TLP representatives, Sanaullah said that the Pakistan government has agreed to the demands made by the TLP in support of Palestine and Gaza.

“Pakistan will increase its continued humanitarian support for Palestine and will continue to raise its voice against Israel in the strongest terms at all platforms,” he said.

A committee is being formed to find out the companies and businesses operating in Pakistan which are directly or indirectly facilitating and supporting Israel’s war against Palestine.

“We are forming a committee to find the companies which are selling Israeli products in Pakistan. They will be banned,” said Sanaulalh.

TLP has been holding the protest sit-in at the connecting point of the twin cities, resulting in major traffic jams in the area. (IANS)

