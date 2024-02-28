Pakistan: PTI founder Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in graft case

Islamabad: An accountability court in Pakistan on Tuesday indicted former prime minister and jailed PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Rs 50 million graft case.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana, while framing charges against Imran Khan and his wife, asked them if they were guilty, which both of them denied. The court has deferred the matter till March 6.

The case pertains to the settlement of about Rs 50 billion, which the UK’s National Crime Agency sent to Pakistan after recovering the amount from Pakistani property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain. The money was said to misappropriated by Imran Khan, the then prime minister.

Imran Khan is the main accused while his wife Bushra, former accountability czar Shahzad Akbar, former aide to premier Zulfiqar Bukhari, Zia Mustafa and Farah Shazadi aka Farah Gogi are co-accused, The Express Tribune reported. (IANS)

