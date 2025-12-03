Pakistan reports big rise in gender-based violence against women: Sahil Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported a big rise in crimes against women during the first 11 months of 2025, Sahil, an organization monitoring gender-based violence, said in a report which has been highlighted by the local media on Tuesday.

The report has collected data published in 81 national newspapers from all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory, Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB). According to the report, 6,543 incidents were reported in Pakistan in 2025 in comparison to 5,253 cases in 2024, showcasing a rise of nearly 25 percent over one year, leading Pakistani daily 'The Express Tribune' reported.

The incidents reported from January-November 2025 include 1,414 cases of murder, 1,144 of abduction, 1,060 of physical assault, 649 suicide cases, and 585 cases of rape. The report revealed that the perpetrators were known to the survivors in 32 percent of the rape cases while 17 percent involved strangers. Husbands were implicated in 12 percent of the cases.

Husbands were involved in 12 percent of the cases while the identity of the perpetrators was not reported in 21 percent of the cases. According to the report, most of gender-based violence took place in victims' homes, accounting for 60 percent of the recorded cases while 13 percent took pace at the perpetrators home. (IANS)

