Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Resigns as PML-N President, Clearing Path for Brother Nawaz

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resigned as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday. This move clears the path for the party's leader, Nawaz Sharif, who is a three-time former prime minister, to be elected as the party head.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, a party leader, confirmed the news in a post on X, which included the premier's resignation letter.

A meeting of the party's central committee has now been scheduled for May 18.