Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Resigns as PML-N President, Clearing Path for Brother Nawaz

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif resigned as the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday. This move clears the path for the party's leader, Nawaz Sharif, who is a three-time former prime minister, to be elected as the party head.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, a party leader, confirmed the news in a post on X, which included the premier's resignation letter.
A meeting of the party's central committee has now been scheduled for May 18.
Shehbaz wrote a letter to the party's secretary general, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal. The letter read, “I am writing to address a pivotal moment in the history of our party, Pakistan Muslim League (N), and to reaffirm my unwavering commitment to its principles and values.”
It added, “Reflecting on the tumultuous events of 2017, which resulted in the unjust disqualification of our esteemed leader and Quaid, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, from the Prime Minister's office and the presidency of our party, I am reminded of the resilience and fortitude with which our party has faced adversity under his leadership.”
The premier added, “In the face of adversity, Quaid Mohammad Nawaz Sharif entrusted me with the responsibility of assuming the presidency of the party, a duty I have upheld with utmost dedication and sincerity.”
“I am cognizant that this role has always been viewed as a trust, or "amanaat," bestowed upon me by our revered leader. I am heartened by recent developments that have exonerated our leader with dignity, affirming his unblemished integrity and commitment to the service of our nation,” it further read.
“In light of these developments and the steadfast guidance of our beloved leader, I believe the time has come for Mohammad Nawaz Sharif to resume his rightful place as the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and provide his invaluable leadership and vision to steer the party forward. Therefore, it is with a deep sense of duty and reverence for our party's principles that I tender my resignation as the President of Pakistan Muslim League (N),” the letter stated.
