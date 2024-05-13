Sikkim Director's Film ‘Tara’ Chosen for Cannes Festival

GANGTOK: Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's movie, "Tara: The Lost Star," has been chosen to be shown at the Cannes International Film Festival for potential buyers.
Bhutia directed the film, which was produced by Sabitri Chettri for SaDa Productions in collaboration with Passang Mintok Films.
The filmmakers stated that "Tara: The Lost Star" is a feature film in Nepali language that provides insight into the beliefs of the Himalayas and the vibrant culture of Sikkim, with its compelling narrative.
They described it as a social drama film starring local artists Shyama Shree Sherpa and Kiran Dahal, with the primary cast including Deoraj Sherpa, Loonibha Tuladhar, Shashikala Pradhan, Sushmita Bhujel, Basant Sharma, Anand Gurung, and Timothy Rai.
They added that the film's selection for market screening at 'Marché Du Film, Cannes de Festival2024' highlights the increasing recognition of regional cinema on a global scale.
They further stated, "This achievement celebrates the talent and perseverance of individuals from the Himalayas. As anticipation grows for its Cannes debut, 'Tara: The Lost Star' is poised to bring unprecedented attention to Sikkim's growing film industry."
Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Sing Tamang, posted on X. he wrote, “Congratulations to the team behind 'Tara: The Lost Star' for its debut at Cannes International Film Festival 2024, a remarkable achievement for Sikkim. This social drama promises to captivate global audiences, showcasing the vibrant culture and narratives of the Himalayas. It's a testament to the talent and dedication of our filmmakers, illuminating Sikkim's creative spirit on the Cannes stage.”
