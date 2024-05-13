Sikkim Director's Film ‘Tara’ Chosen for Cannes Festival

GANGTOK: Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's movie, "Tara: The Lost Star," has been chosen to be shown at the Cannes International Film Festival for potential buyers.

Bhutia directed the film, which was produced by Sabitri Chettri for SaDa Productions in collaboration with Passang Mintok Films.

The filmmakers stated that "Tara: The Lost Star" is a feature film in Nepali language that provides insight into the beliefs of the Himalayas and the vibrant culture of Sikkim, with its compelling narrative.

They described it as a social drama film starring local artists Shyama Shree Sherpa and Kiran Dahal, with the primary cast including Deoraj Sherpa, Loonibha Tuladhar, Shashikala Pradhan, Sushmita Bhujel, Basant Sharma, Anand Gurung, and Timothy Rai.