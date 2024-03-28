Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demands probe into allegations by judges of ISI interference

Islamabad: Imran Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded an “impartial inquiry” into the allegations raised by Islamabad High Court judges of alleged interference by ISI in judicial matters, Dawn reported.

The PTI has called the letter a “charge sheet” and has also requested security for the judges who made the allegations.

Incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a post on X welcomed the “six brave judges” who have highlighted the “alarming state of affairs of the higher judiciary” and called for an “impartial inquiry” into the matter.

“This letter, with its two annexures, brings on the record the brazen and shameful interference of the intelligence agencies in judicial matters, which is a damning indictment against the independence of the judiciary in the country,” the statement read.

“The fact that the judges have been intimidated and coerced into giving judgments based on political expediency raises a lot of questions on the fairness of the courts and their judgments over the last two years,” it added.

This comes after six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) urged the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) to convene a judicial convention over the alleged interference of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in judicial matters, Geo News reported.

All seven judges of the IHC, except Chief Justice Amer Farooq, wrote to the Supreme Judicial Council and all judges of the Supreme Court, highlighting, how senior ISI officials have been influencing judicial proceedings and pressuring judges.

Separately, PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has also called for ensuring the safety of the judges and their families who had written the letter. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he demanded that an inquiry be conducted by a judicial commission.

“We also demand that the inquiry, investigation and proceedings are conducted by the SC in open court. This is extremely important for the independence of the judiciary,” he said.

Barrister Gohar further said that the letter detailed alleged interference in “politically consequential matters”. He said that after the letter, it was clear that “due process” was violated in the cases against Imran.

“This is proof that all those decisions are now null and void,” he said, calling for Imran’s immediate release. (ANI)

