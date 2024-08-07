Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympic Dreams Dashed: Disqualified After Weigh-In

GUWAHATI: In a sad turn of events for Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler will be disqualified from the Paris Olympics because she didn’t make weight for her 50 kg gold medal match.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has regretfully announced that Vinesh Phogat is no longer a competitor in the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. They admitted that despite their best efforts all night, Phogat came in just a little over 50 kilos this morning.

There will be no further IOA comments and Vinesh’s privacy should be respected as the team concentrates on the other matches, the statement said.