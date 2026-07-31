Pakistani Forces Face Coordinated Attacks, Heavy Clashes as Military Operations Intensify Across Balochistan

Balochistan: Pakistani security forces came under attack in multiple incidents across Balochistan on Tuesday, while armed clashes were also reported during military operations in the Mastung and Kech districts, according to The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The reported incidents took place in Mastung, Noshki, Kech, Panjgur, Surab and Kharan, involving assaults on military checkpoints, security convoys and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel, along with temporary blockades of major highways by armed fighters.

On Monday evening, Pakistani forces launched an operation in the Dasht Daghari area of Mastung district, deploying armoured vehicles and a heavy military presence into the region.

Fighting between Pakistani troops and armed fighters was reported on Tuesday morning. According to TBP, at least three Pakistani security personnel were killed during the exchange of fire. As of the time of publication, Pakistani authorities had not released any official statement regarding the operation, the clashes or the reported casualties.

Meanwhile, another large-scale military operation was reported in Kalatuk and surrounding areas of Kech district, where tensions have remained high since Monday evening.

A significant deployment of Pakistani forces was reported across the area, while quadcopters continued aerial surveillance and search operations at several locations, according to TBP. (ANI)

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