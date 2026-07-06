Pakistani forces open fire on peaceful rally as massive anti-Islamabad uprising grips PoJK

RAWALAKOT: Tensions have escalated dramatically across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) following a massive protest call by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) for Sunday, directly defying the heavy-handed state apparatus.

The rights group, leading a widespread agitation against administrative failures, has thrown down a direct challenge to Islamabad’s severe crackdown, demanding the immediate release of its unlawfully arrested leaders and activists.

In a massive escalation of this ongoing civil uprising against Pakistani rule, a grand public gathering of nearly 40,000 people, comprising children, women, elderly, and youth, has hit the streets at the Sardar Ghulam Hussain Khan Sports Stadium in Abbaspor, according to the JAAC.

The peaceful demonstration for fundamental rights has rapidly transformed into a massive public rally, directly challenging the heavy-handed rule of the Pakistani establishment.

Exposing the violent tactics used by the Pakistani security apparatus to suppress this peaceful dissent, the JAAC reported that forces opened unprovoked fire and intense shelling on a civilian gathering at the AMB location in Dudial.

The brutal state response has resulted in several severe injuries, with multiple peaceful demonstrators currently reported to be in critical condition.

Despite these violent crackdowns, the resistance movement continues to swell across the occupied territory.

Large caravans of citizens, including children, women, and the elderly, are continuously arriving from various areas at a major protest sit-in in Dera Ismail Khan, where a massive crowd is chanting revolutionary slogans against state oppression.

Further highlighting the expanding demographic reach of the movement, the JAAC noted that the daughters of Rawalakot and Chak are actively leading peaceful street protests for their basic rights, completely defying the intimidation tactics of Pakistani authorities. (ANI)

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