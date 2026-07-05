Viral video shows crackdown on PoJK protesters, JAAC calls for July 5 agitation

New Delhi: A viral video circulating on various social media platforms has exposed the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests by the people of Pakistan Occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK). The video carries a message from Sardar Aman Khan a core member of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) to the people of PoJK and the people of Kashmir, Ladakh, Poonch and Rajouri to support their protest call for July 5. The protests have been planned across PoJK.

In the video, Sardar Aman Khan says," Through this message, I am addressing the people of the Kashmir Valley, specifically the people of Srinagar. To the people of Baramulla, and all the surrounding districts. To the people of Poonch, and the people of Mendhar. We are addressing the people of Rajouri, Jammu, Ladakh, Kargil, Gilgit Baltistan, and the people across the entire state. As you are all aware, it has been nearly a month now that Kashmir (PoJK) has been under such influence and oppression. For demanding their basic rights, the cruelty, injustice, massacre, and military aggression committed against the people here have reached their peak.

In this extremely difficult phase, our food supply routes are closed, our medicine routes are closed. Even on the act of breathing, the rulers and forces here are in such a rage, questioning why the people here are even breathing. In this time of hardship, we appeal to all the people, to those across the border, and especially to the people of Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Jammu, the Valley, Ladakh, and Kargil. We have organized a protest on July 5th, and we need the support of all of you. Certainly, you must come out, speak up for our rights, and raise your voice against this cruelty and injustice." (ANI)

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