Pakistani lawmakers accuses Shehbaz Sharif government of using coercive tactics

Islamabad: Pakistani opposition lawmakers accused Shehbaz Sharif-led government of using coercive tactics to get constitutional amendments approved. They raised concerns over the harassment and disappearance of their colleagues during separate sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate.

They warned the government against using such heavy-handed tactics to secure votes for the proposed constitutional amendment package. Several treasury members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and senators also supported the opposition’s stance, especially regarding the raid on the lodge of Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal, The Express Tribune reported.

Omar Ayub Khan, leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, has claimed that lawmakers from the Opposition are being offered up to Rs1 billion by the government to shift loyalties as it seeks to get constitutional amendments approved from the Parliament House.

“Isn’t this a matter of shame? Is democracy here for sale?” the opposition leader questioned during a debate on the proposed amendments in the National Assembly. The NA, on Thursday, kicked off a debate on the proposed constitutional amendments on a motion moved by PPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar, repoered Geo News.

Interestingly, the House has started the debate even before the draft was tabled.

“It is better to open the floor for a debate so that proposals be made part of the consensus document,” Naveed said, adding that it would be the right approach for good. It was decided at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee to initiate discussion on judicial reforms. Meanwhile, the members of the Imran Khan-founded party have accused the Shehbaz Sharif-led government of using coercive tactics to vote in its favour, backing the 26th Constitutional Amendment before it is likely to be tabled in the parliament, reported Geo News. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Shakes Hands With S. Jaishankar At SCO Summit

Also Watch: