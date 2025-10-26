Pakistani national sentenced to 40 years in US prison for transporting weapons

Washington: A Pakistani national was recently sentenced to 40 years in prison on charges related to transporting Iranian-made advanced conventional weapons, the United States Justice Department has announced.

The announcement was made on Thursday by US Assistant Attorney General for National Security, John Eisenberg, US Attorney Lindsey Halligan for the Eastern District of Virginia, Assistant Director Donald M. Holstead of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Counterterrorism Division, and Assistant Director in Charge Darren B. Cox of the FBI Washington Field Office following sentencing by US District Judge David J. Novak.

According to the statement released by the Justice Department, a federal jury convicted Muhammad Pahlawan on June 5 of conspiring to provide material support and resources to terrorists as well as to Iran’s weapons of mass destruction programme. He was also found guilty of offering material support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ weapons of mass destruction programme, while conspiring to and transporting explosive devices to the Houthis, knowing those explosives would be used to cause harm and threatening his crew. (IANS)

