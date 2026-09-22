Pakistani strikes hit Afghanistan’s Kunar, Paktika; Taliban vows ‘appropriate response’

KABUL: Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on Monday condemned Pakistan's airstrikes on Kunar and Paktika provinces of Afghanistan, which claimed three lives, and warned that they would give an "appropriate response" to the attacks. Mujahid said that Pakistan's attacks carried out on Monday targeted Afghan territory and civilians. He claimed that one woman and two men were killed while two women and two men were injured in Pakistan's bombing in Kunar. He said that a local shop and a house were targeted in the airstrike in Paktika. He accused Pakistani military leadership of launching strikes on Afghan territory to divert people's attention from security failures within their country.

"Crime and Aggression: Last night, the invading Pakistani army bombarded civilian areas of Afghanistan in Kunar and Paktika provinces. In Kunar, one woman and two men were martyred, and two women and two men were wounded; all of them are local civilian residents. In Paktika, one house and one local shop were bombed, with no casualties reported," Mujahid posted on X. (IANS)

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