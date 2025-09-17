Pakistan’s desperation for Chinese funds risks clash with Afghan Taliban

New Delhi: Pakistan may have gloated about the fact that China insisted on Afghanistan being part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) 2.0, but during his recent visit to China, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was left empty-handed after Beijing said that investments would be subject to the security of the project.

The Chinese have had a hard time dealing with the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while executing the CPEC project that passes through Balochistan. They have repeatedly complained that Pakistan has failed to provide security to its people working on the project. Further, the two groups have caused substantial damage to the project during its execution.

China is no doubt interested in the CPEC 2.0 involving Afghanistan. However, it has decided that it would tread cautiously this time around and would not put in its money unless Pakistan can guarantee the project’s security.

For Pakistan, taming the TTP is extremely crucial as it enjoys the support of the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan had repeatedly blamed the Taliban of backing the TTP and allowing the outfit to use its soil to strike at Pakistan. Now, Intelligence assessments say that Pakistan is getting desperate and has decided to take matters into its own hands, while also conveying a message to the Taliban.

Pakistan has now decided to carry out strikes on TTP bases within Afghanistan. This risks a full-blown confrontation with the Taliban as well. Pakistan has mapped TTP infrastructure across the Durand Line, following a high-level security meeting. The meeting was chaired by Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir and other officials. It was decided that Pakistan would carry out strikes, thus indicating that there would be a major escalation. An official from Pakistan is likely to travel to Afghanistan and convey to the Taliban about their plans on dealing with the TTP. (IANS)

