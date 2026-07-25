Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed assumes duties as acting President

Dhaka: Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed on Friday assumed the responsibilities of the Acting President of the country after Mohammed Shahabuddin stepped down from the presidency, citing severe health complications.

The 76-year-old Shahabuddin, who had been President since April 2023, submitted his signed resignation letter to the Speaker earlier this afternoon.

Addressing reporters at a press conference held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, the national Parliament building, this evening, Speaker Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed confirmed he had accepted the resignation that was submitted to him today at 5.01 pm.

“In accordance with Article 54 of the Constitution, I have taken charge of the President’s duties in my capacity as the Speaker until a newly elected President assumes office,” Ahmed told reporters. (ANI)

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