Penpa Tsering sworn in for second term as Tibet-in-exile president in Dharamsala

DHARAMSALA: Remaining steadfast on resolution of the Tibet-China conflict despite little space for negotiations on occupation of Tibet, Penpa Tsering on Wednesday was sworn in for his second democratically-elected five-year term as the Sikyong (President) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). The ceremony, believed to more than a ceremonial moment, took place in the presence of the 90-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in this northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. (IANS)

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