People of Tibet seek freedom, says US representative Mast after delegation meets Dalai Lama

DHARAMSHALA: Members of the US Congress met Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharamshala on Wednesday, with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast saying the "people of Tibet seek" freedom and reaffirming the delegation's support for the Tibetan people.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Dalai Lama, Mast said that China and the freedom of the Tibetan people were among the top issues discussed during the meeting.

"Certainly China was among top issues, the freedom of the people of Tibet, his representation of freedom across the globe just as we believe that the United States of America is representation of freedom across the globe. We discussed a great many things," Mast said. Mast said the threat of transnational repression from China was far-reaching, alleging that Beijing could extend such activities to other countries.

"The threat from China in terms of transnational repression is far-reaching. China will reach anywhere they can. They've proven that," he said. He also said the US and China had fundamental differences over freedom and democracy, adding that these were also connected to what the Tibetan people seek.

"We believe in freedom and democracy for all of our people, that people are born with certain inalienable rights, that the government is not meant to provide them but protect them. These are fundamental differences between what China represents and what America represents and what the people of Tibet seek," Mast said.

Mast also said the Dalai Lama believes it is important for US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet.

"His Holiness believed that it was important that President Trump meet with Xi Jinping. They are two leaders of the world's biggest and strongest countries across the globe. So yes, it's very important, and it should happen," Mast said. He added that such a meeting would not affect concerns over the treatment of Tibetans.

"It doesn't take away in any way from believing that China should not be repressing its people, should not be repressing the Tibetan people or the Uyghur people, but rather working to embrace freedom and support freedom across the globe," he said. (ANI)

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