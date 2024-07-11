Peshawar: Saudi Airlines Flight Evacuated Safely After Landing Gear Fire in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A Saudi Airlines flight from Riyadh caught fire upon landing at Peshawar's Bacha Khan International Airport in Pakistan on Thursday. The incident involving flight SV792, saw smoke and sparks coming from the aircraft's left landing gear. It happened as it touched down. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported all 276 passengers and 21 crew members were swiftly evacuated to safety.

According to CAA spokesperson Saifullah air traffic controllers noticed smoke and sparks. They promptly alerted the pilots and the airport's fire and rescue services. "The fire tenders acted in time They immediately controlled the fire in the landing gear. This saved the aircraft from major accident. All 276 passengers and 21 crew members were safely evacuated with inflatable slide," Saifullah said.

CAA fire vehicles quickly arrived at the scene and extinguished the flames. The prompt response by the fire brigade ensured the situation was under control. No injuries were reported.

In a statement Saudia Airlines clarified the sequence of events. The aircraft, flying from Riyadh to Peshawar experienced smoke emanating from one of the tires during landing. "The aircraft was immediately stopped and the relevant authorities were notified. All guests and crew were safely evacuated through the evacuation slide." The aircraft is now undergoing technical evaluation by specialists. This includes repairs. Along with comprehensive inspections and subsequent tests to ensure its safety," the official statement read.

Despite the tense moments during the landing no injuries were reported. The CAA and fire brigade's swift action was crucial. It ensured everyone's safety. Saudia Airlines reassured the public of their commitment to safety. Mentioning that thorough checks and repairs are ongoing to bring the aircraft back into service soon. This incident highlights the efficiency and preparedness of emergency response teams at Bacha Khan International Airport.