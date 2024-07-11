Manipur: Kuki Students Organisation Demands Transparency from Chief Minister on Manipur Peace Negotiations

IMPHAL: The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) has urged Chief Minister Biren Singh to provide detailed information about organizations or individuals involved in ongoing peace negotiations in Manipur. The student body emphasized importance of transparency. It called for the government to offer clear information to the public regarding these discussions.

"The KSO General Headquarters insists that the Chief Minister (CM) should disclose the precise details regarding the organization or individual involved in peace negotiations. If it's real we seek transparency. Accountability is needed from the CM regarding these negotiations. The organization emphasized the importance of truthfulness in revealing this information," the organization stated.

Further the KSO-GHQ claimed it is unaware of any peace talks involving the Chief Minister. It also lacks information about any valley-based civil society organizations (CSOs). This demand for transparency follows the announcement by Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 10. He stated that talks between the two communities—Kuki and Meitei—engaged in the ongoing ethnic conflict have already commenced.

Chief Minister Singh asserted that the Manipur government is making continuous efforts to restore peace. These efforts are under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah However he refrained from providing specific details about the peace talks.

The call for transparency by KSO reflects the growing demand for accountability. The openness in the government's handling of the ethnic conflict in Manipur is under scrutiny. The student body’s insistence on knowing the parties involved in the negotiations highlights the need for trust. Clarity is needed in resolving the ongoing tensions. These tensions are between the Kuki and Meitei communities.

As the situation in Manipur remains sensitive, the KSO’s demand for detailed disclosures underscores the crucial role of transparent communication. This transparency in peace-building efforts is vital. The public and stakeholders await response from Chief Minister Biren Singh. They hope for a clear and truthful account of peace negotiations that are reportedly underway.