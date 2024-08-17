Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes Thailand’s youngest Prime Minister

Bangkok: Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the 37-year-old youngest daughter of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, has been elected as Thailand’s next prime minister. Paetongtarn will succeed Srettha Thavisin, who was removed from office by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday due to ethical violations related to the appointment of a cabinet member with a criminal record. She will be the youngest and second woman to hold the office.

Paetongtarn, a mother of two, is now the fourth member of the Shinawatra family to ascend to the role of prime minister, following her father Thaksin, her uncle Somchai Wongsawat (Thaksin’s brother-in-law), and her aunt Yingluck Shinawatra.

In addition to her new role, Paetongtarn holds several key positions within the Pheu Thai Party. She serves as the Chief Director of Innovation and Inclusiveness, Deputy Chairperson of the Soft Power Strategic Committee, Deputy Chairperson of the National Health System Development Committee, and is the current Leader of the Pheu Thai Party. Paetongtarn’s aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, was Thailand’s first female prime minister and the country’s youngest in over 60 years. Yingluck was removed from office on May 7, 2014, by a Constitutional Court decision. (IANS)

