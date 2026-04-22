Philippines to simulate BrahMos strike in Balikatan 2026 joint military exercises

MANILA: The Philippines will use the Indo-Russian BrahMos cruise missile in a simulated maritime strike during the Balikatan 2026 joint military exercises with the United States, even as China warned that such activities could increase tensions in the Asia-Pacific region. The Philippine government has described the BrahMos system as the most powerful weapon in its arsenal, highlighting its role in strengthening national defense.

According to the Philippines News Agency, the missile will not actually be launched. Instead, it will be used in a “simulation firing” during maritime strike drills in Northern Luzon. This means that all sensors and fire control systems will be activated to replicate real combat conditions, but without firing a live missile. Major General Francisco Lorenzo explained that the exercise will involve simulated strikes on two target vessels, demonstrating how the system would operate in an actual conflict scenario.

The BrahMos missile system, delivered to the Philippines in April 2024, is part of the country’s broader effort to enhance coastal defense and deterrence within its exclusive economic zone. Capable of being launched from land, sea, or air, the missile travels at nearly Mach 2.8 and can carry a warhead weighing between 200 and 300 kilograms. Compared to subsonic cruise missiles, it offers significantly greater speed, range, and kinetic energy, making it a key asset for anti-access and area denial strategies in contested waters.

Balikatan 2026 is one of the largest joint military exercises between the Philippines and the United States, involving more than 17,000 troops from several countries, including Australia, Japan, Canada, France, and New Zealand. The drills span multiple domains such as air, land, sea, space, and cyber operations, along with humanitarian missions across the Philippine archipelago.

China has expressed concern over the increasing scale of such exercises, warning that military cooperation could fuel division and confrontation in the region. Chinese officials cautioned against reliance on military alliances, suggesting such strategies could undermine regional trust.

Despite these concerns, Philippine and US officials emphasized that the exercises are aimed at strengthening interoperability, readiness, and partnerships. They stressed that cooperation among allies is essential for maintaining regional security and stability. (ANI)

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