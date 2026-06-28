Piyush Goyal launches India-UK CETA business manual ahead of trade pact rollout

LONDON: A practical business utilisation manual for the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was launched by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in London to help businesses in both countries maximise the benefits of the landmark trade pact before it comes into force on July 15, it was announced on Saturday. The ‘UK-India CETA Business Utilisation Manual – A Practical Activation Guide for Indian and UK Businesses’ was launched during an event organised by FICCI and supported by the UK India Business Council (UKIBC). Developed jointly by the UKIBC and HSBC India, the manual is designed as a practical, sector-wise guide that translates the provisions of the trade agreement into actionable insights for businesses. It is intended to serve as a living document to help companies understand and effectively utilise the opportunities created by the CETA, according to the press release. (IANS)

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