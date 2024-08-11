Plane with 62 aboard crashes in Brazil; all presumed dead

Sao Paulo: A passenger plane carrying 62 people crashed on the outskirts of Sao Paulo on Friday, CNN reported, quoting Brazil’s Civil Defence.

The plane also struck several houses, according to CNN. Flightradar24 data, according to CNN, showed that the Voepass plane departed from Cascavel and was en route to Sao Paulo. Shortly after, it lost signal around 1:30 pm local time.

Flight 2283 was carrying 58 passengers and four crew members at the time of the crash, the airline said in a statement, as reported by CNN.

“There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” the statement read.

The Brazilian airline confirmed that a plane carrying 62 people crashed in Vinhedo, near the city of Sao Paulo, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

