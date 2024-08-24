‘Pledging to be president who unites Americans’ Says US Vice President Kamala Harris

New Delhi: US Vice President Kamala Harris has formally accepted the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nomination to fight against her Republican rival Donald Trump pledging to be the “president who unites” Americans.

“On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination for President of the United States of America,” she said during her address at Chicago’s United Center on the last day of the four-day Democratic National Convention.

During her speech, she pledged to be the “president who unites” Americans and “fight for America’s future”.

“With this election, our nation has a precious and fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past. A chance to chart a New Way Forward, not as members of any one party or faction but as Americans,” Kamala Harris said.

Harris, who is of Indian origin, became the Democratic candidate after President Joe Biden, 81, was forced to quit the race for the White House. If successful Harris, 59, will become the first woman US president. During her address, she slammed Donald Trump, saying, “This election is one of the most important in the life of our nation. Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails. How he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States, not to improve your life, but to serve the only client he has ever had… himself,” Harris said.

“I love our country with all my heart. Everywhere I go and everyone I meet, I see a nation that is ready to move forward, ready for the next step and the incredible journey that is America,” she said. “None of us has to fail for all of us to succeed,” she said. Harris called out to the voters to be “guided by optimism” as the election approached. “Let’s fight for it,” she said, before ending the speech. (IANS)

