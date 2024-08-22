Donald Trump Campaign Uses Beyoncé's 'Freedom' at Michigan Event Amid Democratic National Convention in Chicago

While the Democratic Party was hosting its national convention in Chicago, former US President and 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump held a campaign event in Michigan where he spoke to voters about law enforcement, border security and immigration.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign took to his social media to post visuals of the former US President walking off his plane after it landed in Michigan. He was seen pumping his fists as he walked up to his waiting car.

Interestingly, the soundtrack of the song “Freedom” by Beyonce that is often used by Vice President Kamala Harris’ team was heard in the background of the video posted on X platform of Steven Cheung, a spokesperson of the Trump campaign.

“Touchdown in Michigan!! @realDonaldTrump,” Cheung wrote on X.

Cheung responded with “Freedom, freedom!” when reached for comment by US newspaper, The Hill, about the video.

As per CNN, Beyonce, who is very particular about clearance guidelines around her music has given the Harris’ campaign permission to use her song “Freedom” throughout her presidential campaign. Harris featured the pop superstar’s song in her first ad after launching her bid for the White House last month.

The Democrats during the first day of the National Convention on Monday (local time) also unveiled a new ad that included a cappella version of “Freedom.” The song is from the Grammy Award-winning singer’s acclaimed 2016 album “Lemonade” and features rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The Democrats are meeting in Chicago to formally choose Vice President Harris as their nominee in the November 5 presidential election.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (local time) speaking in the city of Howell about US Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic presidential candidate on Tuesday (local time) said, “[Harris] is, as you know, the most radical left person ever even thought of for a high office, certainly for the office of president. People don’t know the real Kamala, but I do, and people that do what I do, they also know,” Trump said as cited by CBS news.

“She’s so far left that nobody can imagine, and her real thoughts are there,” Trump said as cited by the US media outlet adding that “Kamala Harris will deliver crime, chaos, destruction and death.” (ANI)

Also Read: 'Chhaava': Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj wins hearts

Also Watch: