PM Modi gifting Melody toffees to Meloni breaks internet, video crosses past 100 million views

Rome: The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting a pack of Melody toffee to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday morning first took social media by storm and has now created a record of sorts in terms of views and public engagement. As per the latest social media metrics, the video of the duo sharing a lighter moment has crossed 100 million views within a few hours of the ‘melody toffee’ moment, when PM Modi handed over a pack of popular chocolates to the Italian PM.

PM Modi gifting ‘very very good toffee’ to Giorgia Meloni broke the internet as the netizens went gaga over it and couldn’t stop talking about it. As the video circulated online, it went viral, evoking global interest and dominating social media trends. In fact, names like ‘Parle’, ‘Melody’ became the most searched terms on Google and X. Interestingly, the melody moment also drove up the share price of Parle Industries, with its stock price hitting the upper circuit, though it has no connection with the company that makes Melody chocolates. It’s the Parle Products, an unlisted company that manufactures confectionery and chocolates besides biscuits and poppins. PM Modi’s humorous exchange with Italian PM came ahead of the high-level diplomatic engagement between the two nations. The informal exchange, marked by laughter between the two leaders, was also shared by the Italian PM on Instagram, where she also spoke about the gesture and the gift received from the Indian Prime Minister. Sharing the video of the moment, Meloni said, “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift — a very, very good toffee — Melody,” as both leaders were seen sharing a laugh during the interaction. “Thank you for the gift,” she further wrote in the caption. (IANS)

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