PM Modi highlights stronger maritime ties as India hands over patrol vessel to Seychelles

VICTORIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the transfer of the Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV) Lespwar to the Seychelles Coast Guard marks another important milestone in the growing India-Seychelles partnership in defence and maritime security.

“Took part in the handing-over ceremony of the Fast Patrol Vessel Lespwar, ambulances and utility vehicles for SDF at the Seychelles Coast Guard Base with President Dr. Patrick Herminie,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“The transfer of the Fast Patrol Vessel Lespwar to the Seychelles Coast Guard marks another important milestone in the growing India-Seychelles partnership in defence and maritime security. It is also the latest in a series of capability-building initiatives that reflect India’s steadfast commitment to supporting the security priorities of Seychelles,” he added.

Along with the Made-in-India FPV, PM Modi also handed over six ambulances, 10 utility vehicles and five laser radial boats to strengthen Seychelles’ maritime surveillance and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) priorities.

“India remains proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Seychelles as a trusted partner, working together to deepen our enduring friendship and strengthen our collective maritime capabilities,” PM Modi highlighted on X. (IANS)

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